CIAA tournaments tipoff in Baltimore with fanfare, business boosts: 'Memories for a lifetime'

BALTIMORE - The CIAA basketball tournaments are about the culture, community and cash coming to Baltimore.

Thirteen Historically Black Colleges and Universities are embarking this week on Charm City for the men's and women's basketball championships.

The CIAA is the oldest Black athletics conference in the country.

With this tournament, the schools' fans and alumni are turning Baltimore into a week-long family reunion.

If you know anything about Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the first order of business is always the sound of the bands. Bowie State welcomed the league's commissioner last week at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

"You feel that experience before you get here," CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker said. "When you get it, you feel it. When you get into the hotel, you feel it even more, and when you leave, you have memories for a lifetime."

Play on the basketball tipped-off on Monday at CFG Bank Arena with the championships to be held on Saturday.

The impact - with fans and alumni - is expected to provide Baltimore with a $30 million economic boost, and add more than 1,500 jobs.

"Our hotels are booked during one of the slowest times of the year historically," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "People are coming in from all the CIAA schools."

"About $1.2 million went to small Black-owned businesses that supported this tournament, so this is a really big deal for the city of Baltimore and the state of Maryland," said Al Hutchinson, the CEO of Visit of Baltimore.

And of course, aside from the culture and the cash, one must not forget that Baltimore is a haven for rich basketball history.

So for student-athletes, CIAA is a chance to celebrate HBCU.

"You all have invested your mind, your body, your soul and have allowed us to build a brand for our students and make us feel like we're part of your community," McWilliams-Parker said.

"As our student-athletes take to the court, and our alumni arrive in the city to unite and celebrate in the HBCU traditions and experience, thank you and let's get underway with the CIAA in Charm City."

The CIAA tournament moved to Baltimore in 2021 after spending years in Charlotte, North Carolina. It has a deal to stay in Baltimore through at least 2026.

If you've never been to the CIAA Tournament, it's an energy to behold.

There are more than 50 events happening all week, including a step show, a battle of the bands and a fanfest which kicks of Friday.

We are expecting more 100,000 people from around the country to flock to downtown Baltimore.

If you are planning on attending the games, keep in mind the roads will be much more Department of Transportation issues traffic advisory ahead of CIAA Tournament.

South Howard Street and South Baltimore Streets will be closed around the arena, so be sure to give yourself extra time before leaving.

For more on tickets and the tournament, check out its website.