Big turnout for CIAA Tournament in Baltimore, Pinky Cole serves as ambassador

Thousands are in Baltimore for the CIAA Tournament. Many of those fans are visitors. Others are Baltimore natives coming back to the city. Pinky Cole, the founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan is one of them.

Cole serves at the CIAA Ambassador. "It's like a big homecoming for HBCUs," she said. "The vibe is high. The stadium is filled."

The CIAA Tournament is expected to generate more than $30 million for the area. It estimates bringing more than 30,000 fans to Charm City.

Last year alone, the tournament generated more than $27 million.

"I'm so excited to be the face," Cole said. "I'm so excited to see all the athletes that are coming together, the schools and just the camaraderie and energy that is around Historically Black Colleges and Universities. You get that here at CIAA."

Cole said her brand aligns with CIAA and its sense of community.

"Fellowship is one of the surest ways to drive success and economic equality," she said. "That's what's happening here. That's what I do at my business. I only align myself with things that are intentional and integral for who I am as an entrepreneur and an individual."

Cole said the weekend is packed with events.

"If you want to party, we can do that," she said. "There's a presidential luncheon, we can do that. If you want to have meet and greets, we can do that. Obviously, the big game."

That's the men's and women's championship games taking place Saturday afternoon. Cole adds CIAA is about more than just big fun, it's about supporting the organizations and businesses here in the city.

"And if you are an entrepreneur, make sure that you align yourself with the CIAA so that you can win every single year they're here," she said.