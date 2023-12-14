CIAA Scavenger Hunt returns ahead of basketball tournament in Baltimore

Vic Carter has your Thursday evening news update (12/14/2023)

BALTIMORE - The CIAA basketball championships are coming back to CFG Area in Baltimore in February.

The nation's oldest historically Black athletic conference announced the return of the CIAA Scavenger Hunt.

Not only will it inject some life into local festivities, but it will even help local businesses.

The scavenger hunt has already started and will run through February 12.

So how does it work?

You can visit at least one participating local business and look for the "e" symbol by e-smart.

Make sure you tap it with the back of your cellphone and you can enter your name and email for a multitude of prizes.

Participating businesses include Berries by Quicha, Reginald F. Lewis Museum, Drama MaMa Bookshop, Cajou Creamery, and Saturday Morning Cafe.

All winners will be notified by February 15, 2024.

Prizes include a two-night stay at Lord Baltimore Hotel, CIAA step show tickets, Official CIAA party tickets, Food Lion CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Championship game tickets, Breakfast at Saturday Morning Cafe, half-dozen of strawberries from Berries by Quicha, and more.

The CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament goes from February 26 through March 3.

For tournament and ticket information, visit this website.