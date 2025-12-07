Chilly conditions continue Sunday in Maryland

Happy Sunday!

A mainly quiet and cool pattern remains in place on Sunday. A cold front moves through Sunday night, ushering even colder weather to Maryland on Monday.

Cool but getting colder

It was another chilly start to the day across the state with temperatures falling to and below freezing across Maryland. That led to a threat of freezing fog in southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore. Farther north, it was a much brighter start to Sunday.

As temperatures warm, the fog will exit. A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected for the day. High temperatures rise into the 40s this afternoon.

A cold front will sweep through tonight into Monday morning. Prepare for even colder air to start the week Monday and Tuesday. We'll "warm" into the 30s both days. Monday also features breezy winds and gusts to 25 mph. Wind chills through the day likely won't top 30° Monday.

Monday night will be the coldest night we've had in Maryland for a while. Statewide temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s by daybreak Tuesday.

Low wintry chances this week

Much of this week stays dry with low-end chances for precipitation.

A system moves south of Maryland Sunday evening. A few stray snowflakes or spotty rain showers are possible for mainly southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore tonight.

Around midweek, there is a low chance for a isolated shower or two for Wednesday.

The First Alert Weather Team is also watching the potential for wintry mix late in the week.