Chiefs' Travis Kelce responds to pregame exchange with Ravens' Justin Tucker: "He was poking the bear"

BALTIMORE - Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce, one of the NFL's best tight ends, said he was laser-focused for last Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.

So, when Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was "poking the bear," he said he wasn't in a joking mood.

Videos surfaced showing Tucker in a pregame exchange with Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Tucker was stretching and had his helmet, football and kicking tees placed near the end zone where the Chiefs were warming up. That's when both Mahomes and Kelce moved the equipment out of the way.

Kelce addressed the exchange on Wednesday's episode of his "New Heights" podcast.

"So, we are warming up, and we do the same warmup every single time on our side of the field," Kelce said. "For those of you that don't know what happens during pregame, the Ravens have their side of the field and the Chiefs have their side of the field."

Kelce said that even though kickers practice from both sides of the field, there was no reason for Tucker to "interfere" when the Chiefs were warming up.

"If you want to be a (expletive) about it, you keep your helmet and your football and your (expletive) kicking tees right where the quarterbacks are warming up," Kelce said.

Tucker told the media on Mondayhat he took it as some "gamesmanship" and that it was "all in fun."

"I thought it was all just some gamesmanship, all in good fun, but they seem to be taking it a little bit more seriously, and I'm totally willing to let it all go," Tucker said.

Kelce said on the podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the center of the Philadelphia Eagles, that Tucker winked at him, trying to get inside of his head.

"Justin came out and said it was more of a joking gesture, kind of fun and competitive, and I get that, he was kind of winking at me, being a (expletive) about it, trying to get under our skin," Kelce said. "Me and Pat, we've been having the same mentality for this game all week long, and that was to go in there and have the right mindset, and we weren't in a joking mood."

"Justin, sorry if we took it to a level that didn't think it would get to that way, but if you are going to be a (expletive), I can one-up you every time," Kelce continued.

Since the video surfaced, Kelce said he has been considered the "bad guy," but he was just preparing for another AFC Championship Game.

"Don't blame me as the bad guy. He was poking the bear," Kelce said.

Kelce caught 11 passes for 116 yards with a touchdown in their 17-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are headed to their fourth Super Bowl in the past five years.