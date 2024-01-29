Justin Tucker explains pregame exchange with Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce: 'All in good fun'

BALTIMORE - Near the end zone, about 90 minutes before the AFC Championship Game was set to kick off at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Justin Tucker was involved in an exchange with Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Videos show Tucker, the Ravens' veteran kicker, setting up near the goal line, where the Chiefs were warming up.

That's when Mahomes tossed Tucker's kicking tee aside a couple of times. Then, Kelce, was seen kicking some of Tucker's footballs out of the way, along with his helmet.

Moments later, Kansas City wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling kicked a holder over near Tucker.

Tucker said he took it as some "gamesmanship," but the Chiefs didn't see it that way.

"I thought it was all just some gamesmanship, all in good fun, but they seem to be taken a little bit more seriously, and I'm totally willing to let it all go," Tucker said in the locker room on Monday as the players were clearing their stuff out.

The Chiefs won 17-10 to advance to the Super Bowl. The Ravens' promising season ended short, just one win shy of the Super Bowl, despite owning the NFL's best regular-season record.

Tucker explained that he has done the same pregame routine for 12 years.

"I just wanted to explain that that's just what I've done for 12 years and it's not like I'm out there trying to be problematic," said Tucker, who did kick a field goal in the loss. "I'm just trying to get ready for the football game just like they are."

Starting from pre-game throughout the AFC title game, players on both teams were jawing at each other, and at times, got chippy.

Ravens' Kyle Van Noy was penalized for head-butting Mahomes, and Zay Flowers was penalized for taunting on a big offensive possession. Late in the game, Ravens' linebacker Roquan Smith bull-rushed the Chiefs' offensive line, and was given a 15-yard penalty.

"I really don't see it as a big deal," Tucker said. "I think if you just see the whole interaction and then you just see us at the coin toss -- we're all dapping each other up and then we just get on with the football game."