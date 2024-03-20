Chick-fil-A serving up pizza at Maryland test kitchen

BALTIMORE -- Chick-fil-A is dipping into the pizza business at its test kitchen in Maryland, the fried chicken joint announced this week.

The restaurant introduced the pizza on March 18 and didn't say if the pilot would expand. Contrary to their "Eat Mor Chickin" slogan, the test ingredients include pepperoni, sausage and chorizo.

Customers lucky enough to visit Chik-Fil-A's Little Blue Menu kitchen in College Park can pick from five pies:

Chick-fil-A Pizza Pie: Topped with chopped Chick-fil-A nuggets, drizzled with Chick-fil-A Sauce and pickles

Topped with chopped Chick-fil-A nuggets, drizzled with Chick-fil-A Sauce and pickles Buff-lo-Ranch Pizza Pie: Topped with chopped Chick-fil-A Nuggets, buffalo sauce and house-made ranch dressing drizzles, and a dusting of lemon pepper seasoning.

Topped with chopped Chick-fil-A Nuggets, buffalo sauce and house-made ranch dressing drizzles, and a dusting of lemon pepper seasoning. Cheese Pizza Pie: How could you go wrong with mozzarella?

How could you go wrong with mozzarella? Pepperoni Pizza Pie: Just pepperoni.

Just pepperoni. Meats-n-Veg Pizza Pie: Topped with a medley of pepperoni, sliced sausage, chorizo, meatballs, mushrooms and red bell peppers.

The test kitchen will also offer a Pepperoni Pizza Round, which is their version of a calzone. Click here to learn more about the new offerings.

The kitchen is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

"As an innovation kitchen brand, we are constantly looking at what our customers want to better serve them," Senior Culinary Lead Developer Stuart Tracy said in a statement. "We've noticed our customers getting creative with Chick-fil-A ingredients on pizzas at home, so, we've decided to jump on board! Your taste buds already know the flavors, so it's love before first bite."