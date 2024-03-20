Watch CBS News
Local News

Chick-fil-A serving up pizza at Maryland test kitchen

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Wednesday morning forecast 3/20/2024
Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Wednesday morning forecast 3/20/2024 02:56

BALTIMORE -- Chick-fil-A is dipping into the pizza business at its test kitchen in Maryland, the fried chicken joint announced this week. 

The restaurant introduced the pizza on March 18 and didn't say if the pilot would expand. Contrary to their "Eat Mor Chickin" slogan, the test ingredients include pepperoni, sausage and chorizo. 

Customers lucky enough to visit Chik-Fil-A's Little Blue Menu kitchen in College Park can pick from five pies:

  • Chick-fil-A Pizza Pie: Topped with chopped Chick-fil-A nuggets, drizzled with Chick-fil-A Sauce and pickles  
  • Buff-lo-Ranch Pizza Pie: Topped with chopped Chick-fil-A Nuggets, buffalo sauce and house-made ranch dressing drizzles, and a dusting of lemon pepper seasoning.  
  • Cheese Pizza Pie: How could you go wrong with mozzarella? 
  • Pepperoni Pizza Pie: Just pepperoni.
  • Meats-n-Veg Pizza Pie: Topped with a medley of pepperoni, sliced sausage, chorizo, meatballs, mushrooms and red bell peppers.

The test kitchen will also offer a Pepperoni Pizza Round, which is their version of a calzone. Click here to learn more about the new offerings. 

The kitchen is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. 

"As an innovation kitchen brand, we are constantly looking at what our customers want to better serve them," Senior Culinary Lead Developer Stuart Tracy said in a statement. "We've noticed our customers getting creative with Chick-fil-A ingredients on pizzas at home, so, we've decided to jump on board! Your taste buds already know the flavors, so it's love before first bite."  

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 9:36 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.