Chick-fil-A to test new Chicken & Waffles sandwiches in Baltimore area restaurants

Fast food restaurant Chick-fil-A will test a new sandwich at some Baltimore area locations, the Georgia-based chicken sandwich chain confirmed. Chick-fil-A

According to a social media post from Chick-fil-A Westminster, the arrival of the Chicken & Waffle Breakfast and Lunch/Dinner Sandwiches was postponed from November 10 to December 1.

The sandwiches feature crispy chicken between two maple waffles with smoked bacon. Customers can also order just a waffle with syrup, the post says.

According to Chick-fil-A, the sandwiches will be available through January 24, or while supplies last. They are also being offered at some locations in San Antonio, Texas.

The chain also announced the return of its holiday drinks with peppermint-flavored milkshakes, frosted coffees and iced coffees.

The restaurant has more than 90 locations across Maryland, with more than 10 in the Baltimore area.