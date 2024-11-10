More than 17,000 runners participate in annual Chesapeake Bay Bridge Run

BALTIMORE - Runners and walkers from around the country are getting some well-deserved rest right now after crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

For a day, there isn't anyone on the eastbound side, other than thousands of people a part of the Bay Bridge Bridge Run.

The run/walk is a unique way to cross the iconic landmark and have a little fun.

The Bay Bridge Run is a moment Matthew Hall says he and his family will never forget.

"My parents moved down to the area about eight years ago. That's when we found out about the race.," said Pennsylvania resident Matthew Hall.

Hall is one of thousands who crossed the Chesapeake Bay for the Bay Bridge Run on Sunday. He ran the race with his wife while his two daughters and family cheered them on.

"It's such a unique race, because there's only one day a year that you can go across the Bay Bridge on foot," Hall explained.

"They're like, both like to run a lot, so it's cool to see them running new places all the time," said Hall's daughter.

"Very cool to see them do the race," explained Hall's other daughter.

For a day, there are no cars on the eastbound side of the bridge.It was an opportunity Greg Aker could not miss.

"It's just a unique race. I mean, how often do you get to run over something like that?" said Greg Aker after he finished running.

The race starts from Anne Arundel County to Kent Island in Queen Anne's County. Race organizers and county officials say it is a reason to celebrate not just athleticism but also the beauty and spirit of the region.

"Our goal is to engage as many folks as a part of our event. If you're running, you're volunteering, you're here, supporting your friends. That's what we want. We want to bring the community together," said Ryan Corrigan, the Vice- President of Development at Corrigan Sports Enterprises.

Corrigan said the run/walk is a team effort and brings a big economic boost to both counties.

"It takes a great team, though, to be very honest, we have a great team at Corrigan Sports, but we also have a great team with all the different entities that work together," said Corrigan.

For those running, it's also about reaching new heights

"Me and my girlfriend are trying to run a half marathon in every state. This isn't a half marathon, but we also ran the Baltimore 10 miler a couple years ago," Aker explained "So we're combining the two and making it."

And for others, the Bay Bridge Run is also about reminding others to keep putting one foot in front of the other.

"Get out the door today and do one thing: run to the end of your driveway, run to the end of your block," said Hall. "Run around your block once, and then just a little bit more every day, every day. It's just getting a little bit better."

"We might come back around this one," said Aker.

The race ended at Chesapeake Bay Business Park. Ocean City native and singer Jimmy Charles performed during the post-race party.

On Sunday, between 17,000 - 18,000 runners from 48 states and six countries showed up for the 10K (6.2 miles) race.

For more information on the Bay Bridge Run, click this website.