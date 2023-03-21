Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival moving to Harford County in August

BALTIMORE — The Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival will be held at Cedar Lane Regional Park, in Harford County, located in Bel Air, from August 4-6.

Attendees can enjoy hot-air balloon flights, and plenty of other activities to keep the whole family entertained. There will be live music, food, and an Art Village with handmade gifts from over 50 artists and craters.

Kids and also enjoy face painting, bouncy houses, and crafts.

In honor of Harford's 250th Celebration, tickets will be offered at a special price of $20.00 per day through Saturday, March 25. Kids 12 and under are free. There will be limited onsite paid parking.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, you can visit the Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival website.