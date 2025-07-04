Cherry Hill Arts and Music Waterfront Festival honors July 4th with a hint of charm

Fireworks, live music, street activations, and an innovative drone show lit up Baltimore's skyline Friday night as residents gathered across the city to celebrate Independence Day with a uniquely local flair.

From Inner Harbor to South Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood, thousands turned out to mark the holiday with food, entertainment, and patriotic spirit. Among the standout events was the Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival, which featured small business vendors, food trucks, and live performances, all leading up to the evening's grand finale.

"This year, we not only have the fireworks display in the harbor, but we're also doing a drone show for the first time ever," said Linzy Jackson, director of the Mayor's Office of Arts, Culture & Entertainment. "Everyone's involved, everyone feels like they're a part of it — and I think that's why we're seeing what we're seeing today."

The drone display, produced in collaboration with the Cherry Hill festival, added a high-tech twist to the city's traditional pyrotechnics. It was part of a 10-minute show set to begin around 9 p.m., visible from various points across the city.

Meanwhile, in Curtis Bay, local pyrotechnics company Image Engineering finalized preparations for the fireworks show.

"Today we are taking what I designed in a software and putting it in place," said Zach Paul of Image Engineering. "It's such a large effect and so heavily seen and impactful. It's easy to leave an impression with people with fireworks."

Emergency operations on standby

City officials emphasized that the day's events were designed to be inclusive and safe. Emergency operations remained on standby, and multiple city agencies were on site to provide support.

"The city is prepared," Jackson said. "We have our emergency operations open tonight. We have all of our agencies, all of our partners — we have enough coverage for everything and enough to do for everyone."

Mayor Brandon Scott, who planned to attend the Cherry Hill festival, curated the evening's soundtrack alongside DJ No ID. The playlist, which accompanied the drone display, was a nod to the mayor's college days as a DJ at St. Mary's College of Maryland.

Jackson encouraged residents to "grab your family, grab your friends, and come out and enjoy yourselves."

With clear skies and temperatures in the 80s, Baltimoreans did just that.