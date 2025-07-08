Baltimore's Charm City Live announces artist lineup for 2025

Charm City Live, Baltimore's one-day music festival, is bringing a lineup of R&B artists to the city in September.

The free festival, which first launched in 2022, features big names, delicious food and local vendors in the heart of the city. This year, Charm City Live will be held on September 20 from noon to 9 p.m.

Charm City Live headliners

Charm City Live's artist lineup for 2025 includes three talented headliners.

Singer-songwriter Jeffrey Osborne, R&B artist Lucky Daye and singer and producer The-Dream will take the stage at War Memorial Plaza in September to serve as co-headliners.

Music lovers of all ages are welcome to join the family-friendly event.

4th annual Charm City Live

Charm City Live has grown more popular since 2022, and the performances have gotten bigger as well.

This year, the event will include a city agency job fair and activities for kids, along with food and local businesses.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said his office created the festival to bring Baltimoreans from all walks of life downtown to celebrate the city.

"It was really about bringing all walks of life in Baltimore together, downtown in the heart of the city, to celebrate the best of our city, emerging from the worst of a global pandemic, and we did that," Mayor Scott said last year.

The mayor added Charm City Live to Baltimore's list of events before Artscape was created.

In 2024, hip-hop artists Method Man and Redman, and singer Monica took the stage as headliners.

Scott called the event a wrap-up of other local summer events, including AFRAM, which brought more than 200,000 people to the city in June.

WJZ is a proud media sponsor for this event.