Method Man, Redman and Monica to headline third-annual Charm City Live

BALTIMORE -- Hip-hop performers Method Man, a member of the Wu-Tang Clan, and Redman, will be headlining Charm City Live in September, along with singer and songwriter Monica.

The third-annual Charm City Live will be from noon until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the War Memorial Plaza in front of Baltimore's City Hall.

Charm City Live is a free, one-day music festival featuring local artists and national ones too.

DVSN, Avery Wilson and Pheelz will also perform.

"This year, we are bringing in even more heavy hitters," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "We want everyone to come out to enjoy Charm City Livre this year as we are going to have a great Baltimore time to end our summer festival period."

There will be food, retail and art vendors and an onsite job fair that you can check out at Baltimoreishiring.com.

Charm City Live follows major Baltimore festivals this summer -- AFRAM and Artscape.

Charm City Live first started in 2022. Since then, the performances have continued to get bigger and better.

"It was really about bringing all walks of life in Baltimore together, downtown in the heart of the city, to celebrate the best of our city, emerging from the worst of a global pandemic, and we did that," Scott said.