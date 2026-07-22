Baltimore's 2026 Charm City Live music festival lineup features Boyz II Men and Case

Baltimore is counting down to the fifth annual Charm City Live music festival, and the 2026 lineup has been released.

The free, one-day music festival is set to return to War Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 5.

It will feature live performances from Boyz II Men and Case, along with DJ sets from DJ Keebee, DJ Tanz, Porkchop and Uncle E.

Boyz II Men -- an iconic R&B trio comprised of Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman -- released their first album in 1991 and went on to sell more than 60 million albums over their decades-long career. They've won four Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Album for their 1995 release, "II."

Case is a popular R&B singer signed to the Def Jam Records label in New York. His biggest hits include "Missing You," "Happily Ever After" and "Touch Me, Tease Me," featuring Mary J. Blige and Foxy Brown.

The 2026 Charm City Live festival will also include local performers, food vendors and retailers, as well as city resources, community organizations and even a job fair connecting residents with employment opportunities. There will also be a special designated Kids Zone with something for the whole family.

"From AFRAM to Artscape and everything in between, Baltimore has once again proven that we are home to the best festivals in the nation," Mayor Brandon M. Scott announced Tuesday. "We're closing out the summer by celebrating the fifth year of Charm City Live, a festival that brings residents and visitors together to celebrate incredible music, our local businesses, food, and communities. We look forward to welcoming everyone downtown for the best Charm City Live yet."

Vendors can still apply to be part of the event on the Charm City website.

While the festival is more than a month away, the city's Department of Transportation wants drivers to know there will be street closures and detours around War Memorial Plaza, including on Gay, Baltimore, Saratoga, Lexington and Fayette streets.

Stay tuned for updates on the full schedule, transportation information and other details.