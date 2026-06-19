AFRAM marks its 50th anniversary with a lineup of stars, food and vendors

One of the largest Black culture festivals on the East Coast is marking its 50th anniversary with a lineup of talented performers, delicious food and unique vendors in Baltimore this weekend.

AFRAM 50 is kicking off in Druid Hill Park on Friday evening.

This year, the annual celebration of music and culture extended its lineup to include a third day.

WJZ is a proud media sponsor of the event. You can livestream all the performances starting at 6 p.m. on CBS News Baltimore or in the video player above.

AFRAM 2026 lineup: Friday, June 19

AFRAM will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday and end at 9 p.m. before picking up at noon on Saturday, June 20.

The following artists will perform on Friday (times are approximate):

Club Music Tribute, 3 p.m.

The Blvck Buttafly, 4 p.m.

Paula Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Ultra Nate', 5:15 p.m.

Lil Mo, 6 p.m.

Big Phat Morning Show Reunion, 6 p.m.

D.J. Quicksilva, 6:40 p.m.

Mario, 7:30 p.m.

AFRAM 2026 lineup: Saturday, June 20

On Saturday, AFRAM will begin at noon and end at 9 p.m. The following artists will take the stage:

The Vibe, 1 p.m.

Black Assets, 1:30 p.m.

J. Brown, 2:30 p.m.

Normani, 4 p.m.

Chloe Bailey, 5 p.m.

SWV, 6 p.m.

The Lox, 7:30 p.m.

AFRAM 2026 lineup: Sunday, June 21

On Sunday, AFRAM will begin at noon and end at 9 p.m. The following artists will take the stage:

AFRAM 50 Fashion Show, 1 p.m.

Eric Waddell, 2 p.m.

Fearless Dance Group, 2:30 p.m.

P.J. Morton, 4 p.m.

Dru Hill, 5 p.m.

Tamia, 6:15 p.m.

Charlie Wilson, 7:45 p.m.

Parking and road closures

Parking for AFRAM will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the following two locations:

Two free shuttles will be available to take attendees from the parking areas to the event drop-off area.

The event will cause traffic delays in the city through Monday, with road closures scheduled until noon on Monday, June 22. Find more information about parking and transportation here.

Weather forecast for AFRAM in Baltimore

The weather forecast for AFRAM weekend is expected to be breezy and beautiful, with clear skies on Friday, sunshine on Saturday, and a potential for late showers on Sunday.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to stay in the mid-80s, with a gusty breeze and lower humidity.

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to peak in the mid 80s, with lots of sunshine.

On Sunday, showers and storms should hold off until after sunset.

Keep an eye out for signs of heat stroke, including dizziness, confusion, and loss of consciousness, and call 911 if these symptoms occur.