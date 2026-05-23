Artscape fans brave the elements in celebration of Baltimore's art scene

The first day of Artscape may have been rainy, but it didn't stop people from showing up to support local artists.

The annual arts festival returned to Downtown Baltimore with Grammy award-winning hip-hop band, The Roots, headlining on Saturday.

Despite the weather, local artists and food vendors filled up spaces around City Hall, under I-83, and inside the War Memorial Building.

"It's like a ritual. We do it every year."

From first-timers to Artscape veterans, many filled downtown streets sporting umbrellas and ponchos.

"We embrace the rain, even if it starts pouring," said Marie Mokuba.

"Still good vibes," said Raquel Sinbala. "It's about how you see it. I mean, I'm down for Mother Earth peeing on us a little bit."

The arts celebration brought crowds to the area looking to support.

"There are many art spaces here but sometimes they're hard to access," Keombre McLaughlin said. "So, Artscape kind of brings it all together."

Sinbala chimed in again, recognizing the festival's significance.

"To have a space like this where people rely on that support, people show up for you," Sinbala said. "I wanted to do that for my community.

"It's that Baltimore spirit."

Everyone had a different reason to attend Artscape.

"A lot of 3D art [is] going on under the bridge," Kyle Burns told WJZ. "That's the best part about today."

Some came out for the eats.

"I'm here for the food," Mokuba said.

Others came out to enjoy "the music groups that come out every year," said Afiya Ervin. "I'm always excited for the headliners."

Aside from the fanfare, festivalgoers say this event is all about community and showing up for others.

"It's that Baltimore spirit," Ervin concluded.