The opening night of Baltimore's Charm City Lights has been postponed due to remnants of this week's nor'easter storms.

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks made the announcement via an Instagram post on Saturday, an hour before it was scheduled to open its doors.

The following statement was issued:

"Thursday's nor'easter brought strong winds to Baltimore, so we're postponing the opening of Charm City Lights for aftermath cleanup. We also want to ensure all guests and staff are safe.

We're truly sorry to everyone who planned to join us as we usher in this year's #CharmCityLights. We know many of you were excited to spend the evening with family and friends, and we're just as excited to welcome you. This wasn't an easy call, but safety comes first."

At this moment, it's unclear when the event will be rescheduled to. Patrons should check their email for updates on their ticket purchase from Eventeny.

This year, visitors can expect a brand-new walkable winter wonderland experience featuring 250,000 lights throughout 50 displays in Druid Hill Park.

For more information, click here.

WJZ is a proud media sponsor of Charm City Lights.