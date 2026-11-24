Baltimore's annual Charm City Lights kicks off this weekend, as the 2026 holiday season is fast approaching.

CBS News Baltimore got a sneak peek Tuesday with a walking tour at Druid Hill Park.

This year, visitors will be able to walk through more than 50 holiday light displays, plus have a front row-view of the 50-foot tree.

"We've traded the drive-through experience for a fully walkable winter wonderland in a new area of Druid Hill Park, giving families and friends more opportunities to explore, interact, and experience the holiday magic up close," organizers said in a news release. "Stroll through more than 250,000 dazzling lights, explore custom animated displays, snap selfies at picture-perfect light installations, and marvel at a towering 50-foot holiday tree!"

Mayor Brandon Scott was also on hand Tuesday for the ceremonial tree lighting countdown.

"This is really about marking the beginning of the holiday season here in Baltimore," Scott said, adding, "This year, I think it's really cool you get to see the lights on foot."

Related story: Holiday light displays are already starting to dazzle areas around Baltimore

Charm City Lights runs from Saturday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 27.

Here is a look at the schedule of events:

Nov. 28: Opening Day

Dec. 5: Holiday scavenger hunt

Dec. 11: Ugly holiday sweater and Glow Bash silent disco

Dec. 19: Pictures with Santa and storytime with Mrs. Claus

Dec. 26: Free candy cane day

Organizers say there will still be three nights when visitors can drive to see the displays.

CBS News Baltimore is a proud media sponsor of Charm City Lights.