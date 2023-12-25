Charm City Lights opens event to pets with 'Tails and Twilight' event

Charm City Lights: Take a walking tour of the display in Druid Hill Park

Charm City Lights: Take a walking tour of the display in Druid Hill Park

Charm City Lights: Take a walking tour of the display in Druid Hill Park

BALTIMORE -- Charm City Lights is launching an event for those looking to celebrate the holidays with their furry friends.

The "Tails and Twilight" event will be held Tuesday, December 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The cost is $5 per person and $20 per family.

Charm City Lights turned Druid Hill Park into a holiday wonderland with more than 250,000 lights illuminating a mile-long path.

The trail is typically open only to humans and cars meandering through the myriad light displays, but it will be closed to cars for the event.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of Baltimore's newest light display, put on by the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.

Over 200 light displays will be showcased nightly, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., until January 1.

You can find ticket information here.