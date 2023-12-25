Watch CBS News
Charm City Lights opens event to pets with 'Tails and Twilight' event

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

Charm City Lights: Take a walking tour of the display in Druid Hill Park
BALTIMORE -- Charm City Lights is launching an event for those looking to celebrate the holidays with their furry friends. 

The "Tails and Twilight" event will be held Tuesday, December 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The cost is $5 per person and $20 per family. 

Charm City Lights turned Druid Hill Park into a holiday wonderland with more than 250,000 lights illuminating a mile-long path. 

The trail is typically open only to humans and cars meandering through the myriad light displays, but it will be closed to cars for the event.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of Baltimore's newest light display, put on by the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.

Over 200 light displays will be showcased nightly, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., until January 1. 

You can find ticket information here.

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 8:57 AM EST

