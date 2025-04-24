New group aims to bring back historic charm to Baltimore County town

You may have noticed changes driving along Reisterstown Road through downtown Pikesville. A new group is working to bring the area back to its original charm while developing for the future.

From partnering with local businesses to improving sidewalks and keeping its historical charm, the Pikesville Improvement Corporation is working to bring people back to Pikesville.

Pikesville's improvement plan

Tom Fekete, the president of the Pikesville Improvement Corporation, knows a lot about the town's history along Reisterstown Road.

"It is not so easy to go across Reisterstown Road," Fekete said. "There are some parking patterns because parking is available, but not at the right place or right time."

Pikesville Improvement Corporation's mission is to revitalize and enhance the viability of downtown Pikesville by addressing long-standing challenges, combating community deterioration, pursuing strategic actions that foster economic growth, support sustainable development, and promote community well-being.

"We have a lot of memories without nostalgia but with looking and respecting the history to focus on our future," Fekete said.

Restoring historical landmarks

The Pikesville Improvement Corporation is working to build on the $15 million investment in the Pikesville Armory. In January 2025, state and local leaders broke ground on the historic military site that's set to become a hub for recreation, sports, and the arts.

"We have been working with the armory foundation to bring people here, and the important point is once they are here, we want to make sure that they are going to come back again and have a great time," Fekete said.

Michael Eugene Johnson, the new owner of the historic Pikes Movie Theatre, hopes to work with Fekete to restore its historical charm and make the theatre the centerpiece of the community.

"We are right off the main streets on the southern side, so if we could be a point of destination and people can come and park and walk and shop and eat and enjoy themselves, I think we will have accomplished our goals," Johnson said.

Johnson also explained that one of the first steps in improving Pikesville is already in the works. He plans to reopen the old Pikes Theatre, also known as NextAct Cinema, on May 10.