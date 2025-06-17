Charleston Restaurant in Baltimore wins James Beard Award

Charleston Restaurant in Baltimore was honored with the 2025 James Beard Award in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program category.

While the venue has received 25 nominations over the years, this is the first time the restaurant has taken home the top prize.

The award was presented to Wine Director Lindsay Willey, along with Chef Cindy Wolf, the restaurant's co-founder.

Wolf founded the restaurant with her then business partner Tony Foreman in 1996.

"I cannot say enough about Lindsay Willey's talent, diligence, and her character as a professional and a human," Foreman declared. "I could not be more pleased that this marvelous human, a truly disciplined and gifted artist, is being recognized for her work. Many of the best times of my life have been traveling with Lindsay and tasting with wine growers all around the world and sharing notes, food, and wine at the table after. Brava!!"

What is the James Beard Award?

The James Beard Award recognizes "exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive," per the James Beard Award website.

The award was established in 1991 and is among one of the most prestigious honors nationwide.

James Beard Award programs include restaurant and chef awards, media awards, and achievement awards.

About Charleston Restaurant

The Charleston is rooted in a mix of French and Southern cuisine, attracting both local and international restaurant-goers.

Grammy-award-winning singer Katy Perry enjoyed a meal at the restaurant when she stopped through in September of 2020.