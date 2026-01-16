Police urge caution after wave of break ins near Johns Hopkins University

Baltimore police are advising residents in the Charles Village area to be more vigilant, as an increased number of burglaries have taken place.

Within recent weeks, there has been a concerning increase in burglaries, according to the Baltimore Police Department's Northern District, where suspects have been entering homes through unlocked windows.

Fire escape ladders have also been used to access other floors that may have open doors or windows.

However, in many of these cases, there have been no signs of forced entry.

According to police, the incidents were reported at the following locations:

2600 block of Maryland Avenue

2600 block of Saint Paul Street

2700 block of Saint Paul Street

The crimes don't appear to be isolated or committed by a single group of individuals, investigators believe.

Anyone with information about the crimes or individuals involved is urged to contact the BPD Northern District at 410-396-2455.

How to stay safe from break-ins

In response to the crime, police remind residents of the following safety protocols:

Always lock all doors and windows

Secure fire escape access points

Keep exterior lighting on during evening hours

Report suspicious activity immediately

Avoid sharing personal or security information with unfamiliar individuals

"It can happen to anybody..."

On Monday, a Baltimore County community rallied to offer support to businesses after a series of break-ins.

"You don't think something like this is going to happen to you, but the unfortunate truth is, it can happen to anybody at any time," said Allison Glascock, the owner of Blue Iris Flowers, Catonsville.

In another similar incident, Baltimore County police launched an investigation into a string of overnight break-ins that took place at a Rosedale shopping center last weekend.