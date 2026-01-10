Baltimore County police investigating early morning commercial robberies

Several breakouts occurred overnight in Baltimore County, causing strain and frustration to business owners targeted by the crime.

According to Baltimore County police, officers of the White Marsh Precinct were alerted to a commercial robbery in the Rosedale area at 4:10 a.m.

When crews arrived, they were told that the suspects had been spotted fleeing from the scene after breaking in at the 8400 block of Philadelphia Road, 21237.

Officers pieced together that the same group of suspects had broken into another business nearby.

No information about the suspects of the crime has yet been released.

The Baltimore County Burglary Unit is investigating the incident.

Baltimore County crime

According to Baltimore County crime data, the 21237 zip code area has experienced a slight decline in the number over the past three years.

In 2023, there were 3,372 total reported offenses compared to 3,197 in 2024 and 2,892 in 2025.

Most incidents can be attributed to larceny and theft offenses.

In October 2025, a 64-year-old man was arrested after committing a series of burglaries in the Towson, Parkville, and White Marsh areas.