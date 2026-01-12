Baltimore County community rallies around burglarized Catonsville businesses

The Catonsville community was quick to offer support after several businesses were broken into over the weekend.

Baltimore County Police first responded to a burglary alarm around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of Frederick Road, where multiple businesses had their doors shattered and broken.

Police didn't have suspect information on Monday, but the picture of a suspect vehicle was shared.

A police spokesman said investigators are still reviewing security camera footage from all of the break-ins. WJZ obtained footage of one of the break-ins.

"I just feel very vulnerable"

The security camera at Blue Iris Flowers caught the entire break-in.

The video shows two people approaching the front of the store and then kicking in the glass. Once they broke in, they immediately ran for the back of the store, to the cash register.

Allison Glascock, Blue Iris's owner, said the thieves only made it off with some cash. Police alerted her of the break-ins on Sunday morning.

"You don't think something like this is going to happen to you, but the unfortunate truth is, it can happen to anybody at any time," Glascock said. "I don't necessarily feel unsafe, I just feel very vulnerable, very violated."

Blue Iris is one of seven businesses that were broken into. All the businesses that got hit are on or near Frederick Road.

Lou Weinkam, the owner of Franco's Italian Bistro, told WJZ the thieves stole two of his cash registers and some other equipment, as well as damaging one of his restaurant's televisions.

The other businesses that got hit were El Guapo, Pizza Mania, Painted Whims, Taneytown Deli, and Write-On.

Police say the suspects used a silver Honda Civic with a Maryland license plate that reads 9GM7554. The license plate was stolen from a Honda HR-V in Baltimore City.

Anyone with information on the break-ins or the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle can anonymously send tips to Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-756-2587 or submitting it online at metrocrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $2,000 is available.

Investigators are also seeing if there's any connection to a string of burglaries at the Rosedale Village shopping center.

Community support

Elli McIntire saw the damage herself Sunday, living near Frederick Road.

She's been posting about it on her Catonsville community Facebook page. She's also been drumming up support for the impacted businesses.

"Come and support these businesses with your business. Come and even like their Facebook pages, write them a great Google review as well. That's super important," McIntire said.

But a lot of that support has been happening organically. Glascock and Weinkam say customers have been coming in nonstop since news of the break-ins spread.

Among the supporters is Craig Witzke, who owns Candle Light Funeral Home in Catonsville. He was out buying gift cards from all of the affected businesses Monday.

"Everybody knows everyone in Catonsville, everyone supports everybody in Catonsville," he said.

Glascock said as the business owners recover from this, they'll all be caring for each other.

"[We'll be watching] out for each others' backs, which we do already. [We won't] let this keep us down," Glascock said.