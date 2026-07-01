At 104, a Baltimore centenarian shares the mindset she credits for a joyful life

At 104 years old, Doris Hill of Baltimore has a simple message about aging: don't let a number define you.

"Oh my God, I feel young," Hill said. "I tell everybody, 'Forget that 100.' I feel like a 4-year-old child."

Her outlook on life is one reason MedStar Health Geriatrician Dr. George Hennawi said Hill's story is a reminder that healthy aging is about much more than diet and exercise.

A centenarian's diet

Hill doesn't follow a restrictive diet. In fact, she says she eats whatever she enjoys.

"I eat whatever I want. I have no rules. I eat when I'm ready," she said.

One of her favorite meals?

"A hamburger," Hill said with a laugh. "Just put a raw onion because I hear a raw onion is good for you."

But when asked what has carried her through more than a century of life, Hill points first to her faith.

"God is my first thought, but then after that is my health because my doctor told me it was not my age," she said.

Personalizing healthy aging

Dr. Hennawi said one of the biggest misconceptions about growing older is believing everyone ages the same way.

"I believe that every older person is different than the other person," Hennawi said. "So, if I'm 92 and my cousin is 92, it doesn't mean we're going to age the same way, and it doesn't mean we have the same needs."

He said healthy aging should be personalized, taking into account each person's goals, health conditions, and quality of life.

"I was not happy until I was 100"

Doris Hill's roots in Baltimore run deep.

She and her late husband owned and operated a shoe store on North Gay Street for 50 years, serving generations of customers.

She is also the aunt of the late Reginald F. Lewis, the Baltimore businessman and philanthropist whose legacy lives on through the Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

Over the years, Hill said she watched friends come and go while people increasingly focused on one thing: her age.

"I was not happy until I was 100 years old," she said. "Even at 90, people would come to me and hug me and say, 'Mrs. Hill, I understand you're the oldest person at the center.'"

Eventually, her perspective changed.

"When I realized how many friends I had, how many people loved me, and it wasn't about my age, then I became happy," Hill said.

The secret to healthy aging

Hennawi said research continues to show that healthy aging isn't determined by medicine or genetics alone.

Purpose, meaningful relationships, mental stimulation, and finding joy in everyday life can all contribute to well-being as people grow older.

"I get folks that will say, 'As long as I'm able to eat ice cream and watch the Ravens, I have no problem,'" Hennawi said. "And I have other folks that will say if I'm not able to do everything for myself, I don't want my life to be prolonged."

Hill said she's found peace with whatever comes next.

"Whatever comes up, I'm ready," she said.

Today, Hill still lives a largely independent life. She cooks for herself, enjoys working on puzzles to keep her mind sharp, and even likes an occasional beer.