Former Maryland sheriff's office pleads guilty to using law enforcement databases for personal searches

A former Cecil County Sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty Wednesday to misconduct in office and unauthorized computer access after prosecutors said he used confidential databases to find personal information on his wife and romantic partners.

According to the state prosecutor's office, former Deputy Dontae Odom, 35, pleaded guilty to four counts of misconduct in office and three counts of unauthorized computer use. He was initially charged with 28 counts of misconduct and 16 counts of unauthorized computer access.

"When law enforcement officers break the very laws they are sworn to enforce, they violate the public trust and undermine the integrity of our justice system," said State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III.

Accessing confidential information

Odom began working at the sheriff's office in 2019, during which time he had access to law enforcement databases, according to Howard's office.

Court documents show that Odom admitted to using the databases to find information about seven different people, including his wife, romantic partners, relatives of his romantic partners, a hotel employee and a woman who worked in his office building.

He used the Maryland Dashboard and National Crime Information Center (NCIC) to access details about the alleged victims, according to court documents. According to prosecutors, users are told they cannot use the databases for personal use.

Between February 2024 and November 2024, Odom used the databases several times, including for repeated searches of his wife, court documents show. None of the searches were related to legitimate law enforcement responsibilities.

Odom also admitted that in December 2024, he was ordered by the sheriff's office not to have contact with one of the victims. However, in March 2025, Odom met with the victim and recorded the meeting without her knowledge or consent, according to prosecutors.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 19, court records show.

The Cecil County Sheriff's Office shared the following statement after Odom was charged:

"We would like to thank the State Prosecutor's Office for their assistance in this investigation. We received the initial complaint and, upon review, decided that, in the spirit of transparency, that an independent investigation would be best served in this case."