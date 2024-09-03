CCBC holds vigil for Baltimore County native, Rice University student murdered in dorm

BALTIMORE -- The Community College of Baltimore College hosted a candlelight vigil to honor the life of graduate Andrea Rodriguez Avila, who was shot to death on August 26 in her dorm room at Rice University in Houston, Texas.

Rodriguez Avila, a 2023 graduate of CCBC, transferred to Rice last spring to study political science with dreams of working for the United Nations.

On Tuesday, students, staff and family members gathered near the Romadka College Center to share memories of the 21-year-old college student.

Andrea Rodriguez Avila Contributed photo

While at CCBC, Rodriguez Avila was president of the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society and a First-Year Experience Mentor.

"The First-Year Experience team went back to what we call the Student Voice, which was her story that she told students and one of the key aspects of that story that really stuck out to me was that in the middle of a storm, it will not last forever," CCBC Assistant Director of Student Engagement Lorrie Frederick said.

The president of CCBC announced two $1,000 scholarships will be given to two honors students this year in Rodriguez Avila's memory.

CCBC holds a vigil for Andrea Rodriguez Avila - a graduate of the Essex campus - who was killed in a murder-suicide inside her Rice University dorm room last month.



Campus police found the Nottingham, Maryland, native shot and killed inside her door room along with a 22-year-old suspected gunman. Police said the man, identified as Habeneyom Belai, was not a Rice University student.

Investigators said Belai shot Rodriguez Avila multiple times and then turned the gun on himself, according to investigators.

Police said the suspect left behind a note detailing a "troubled" relationship. However, Rodriguez Avila's family stated the two were not together.

At Rice, Avila was a deputy parliamentarian of the Rice Student Association; a peer academic advisor at the Jones College residential hall and a member of the university's Honor Council.

A man who identified himself as Rodriguez Avila's uncle shared how the family plans to push back on violence.

"We know that Andrea's memory will not go in vain and will touch many more, as we push for a strong stance against violence and more resources for mental health," the uncle said.