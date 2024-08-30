Baltimore County family "devastated" by murder of "loving" Rice University student

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County family is "devastated" by the death of Andrea Rodriguez Avila, a college student who was murdered in her dorm room on August 26 at Rice University in Houston, Texas.

Avila's family released a statement on Friday that reads, in part, "Our family is devastated after the loss of our beautiful Andrea. She was a loving, caring, humble and intelligent gift to the world who made everyone feel special."

Avila was found shot to death in her Jones College dorm room at Rice after police had been notified by the family that they had not heard from her. She also missed class on the first day of the college semester, police said.

During a welfare check at her dorm, police located Avila, along with a man who is believed to have killed her and then turned the gun on himself.

Avila, from Nottingham, Maryland, in Baltimore County, graduated from Perry Hall School in 2021. She attended the Community College of Baltimore County before transferring to Rice last spring.

"She was an academic achiever who worked hard to transition from the Community College of Baltimore County to Rice," her family said. "She had a wonderful community at both schools."

Avila was a junior political science major, with a focus on pre-law, at Rice University. She was a deputy parliamentarian of the Rice Student Association; a peer academic advisor at the Jones College residential hall; and a member of the university's Honor Council.

"We want Andrea's life and the tragedy of her death to make a difference," her family said. "As someone who helped others, we ask that her fellow students and friends help celebrate her memory by caring for others. As grieving parents, we ask other parents to keep communicating with your children about all relationships and pay close attention to all concerns."

On Tuesday, the Community College of Baltimore County will hold a candlelight vigil to honor Avila.