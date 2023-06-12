Caucus of African American Leaders issue 'Emmett Till Alert' ahead of Donald Trump arraignment

BALTIMORE - The Caucus of African American Leaders issued an "Emmett Till Alert" as former President Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned on his indictment Tuesday in a Miami courtroom.

The "Emmett Till Alert," which started in Anne Arundel County, advises "Black and Brown communities to be on the alert for possible racial violence," the Caucus said in a statement.

"We are monitoring the dark web and have seen extremists calling on Trump supporters to express their support for the twice-impeached and indicted Donald Trump through violence," the Caucus of African American Leaders said in a statement.

The Caucus of African American Leaders said they recommend that these communities be vigilant over the next 48 hours.

The former president is charged with 37 felony counts, including 31 counts of willful retention of classified documents and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Trump has not been found guilty of any crime and has repeatedly asserted he has done nothing wrong.

He is set to appear for an arraignment in federal court in Florida around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, where he is expected to plead not guilty.

"Many of his supporters have called for a 'day of rage,'" the Caucus of African American Leaders said. "The Emmett Till Alert is only used when we believe that the threats are real."

The Emmett Till Alert, named in honor of the 14-year-old boy whose lynching in August 1955 in Mississippi became one of the most notorious examples of racial violence in American history, is modeled after an Amber Alert.

The warning system will notify African American leaders of any credible racist incident or hate crime that happens across the state and country.

Here's what we know about Trump's indictment.