Cat thrown out of car at Fort McHenry Tunnel on I-95, BARCS says

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is asking for donations after a cat was thrown out of a car at the Fort McHenry Tunnel on I-95 Monday.

BARCS said animal control responded after the cat, named "Little Hilton" was thrown onto the road.

"Poor little Hilton, as we named him, was terrified. Cars zooming past, horns honking, drivers swerving to avoid hitting him as he had nowhere to run to safety," BARCS said in a Facebook post.

MTA shutdown the tunnel and attempted to trap Hilton, successfully using a crate to contain the cat until animal control transported him to the BARCS shelter.

Hilton was assessed by the BARCS medical team, and is said to be in good shape, except for some abrasions on his face and paws.

"He was understandably nervous during intake, but he was a very good boy for his exam while our vet staff showed him what it's like to be loved and cared for," BARCS said. "He will be closely monitored in the coming days and receive daily treatment to help his abrasions heal."

BARCS is asking for donations to assist Hilton, and other animals in the shelter. You can donate by visiting the BARCS website.