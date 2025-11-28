$7.2 million allocated for rehabilitation of Maryland's "high hazard" Piney Run Watershed Dam

Maryland lawmakers allocated $7.2 million in federal funding to rehabilitate Piney Run Watershed Dam in Carroll County with the goal of reducing the risk of breaches.

The dam was classified as "high hazard" by the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), meaning the county and MDE take extra precautions to ensure it is well-maintained and inspected annually.

According to the county, the earthen dam is about 74 feet tall and was finished in 1974 to provide flood control, public recreation and potential water supply.

According to state lawmakers, a breach at the dam would put hundreds of residents and properties at risk, and could damage infrastructure in the area, including a highway and a railroad.

The investment will address safety concerns, reduce the risk of structural failure, and enhance flood protection, ensuring the dam meets all federal and state safety standards.

The rehabilitation project will widen the spillway, install a concrete weir spillway structure, raise the dam crest and add other critical measures to prevent rising water from overflowing, lawmakers said.

"Piney Run Park is a beloved piece of the Sykesville community, and maintaining the Piney Run Dam is critical to ensuring Marylanders can continue to enjoy it for years to come. This federal investment will help bolster the safety of the dam so folks can keep experiencing all Piney Run Park has to offer," Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks and Reps. Sara Elfreth and Johnny Olszewski said in a joint statement.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's rehabilitation program, funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to lawmakers. The 2025 government funding bill included $1 million for the program, and the 2026 funding bill includes an additional $3 million.

Carroll County is expected to apply for the funds as the project continues into the construction phase, lawmakers said.