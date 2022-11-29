Carroll County man dies trying to save pets from house fire

BALTIMORE -- A man died Sunday after he entered his burning Westminster home to save family pets, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

Ronald Joy, 62, escaped with his wife when a fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. at their home on the 2700 block of Littlestown Pike, an official said.

But before area fire departments arrived, officials said Joy went back into the home to save his five dogs and a number of cats. Firefighters arrived and rescued him from inside the home.

Joy was transported to an area hospital, where he died. His wife was also hospitalized, but is in stable condition, officials said.

State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci called the incident tragic and warned residents to stay out of burning homes.

"This tragic incident is a heartbreaking but real example of why going back inside doesn't guarantee that you and your family will make it back alive. Get out, stay out. Have working smoke alarms and an escape plan in place," stated State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci