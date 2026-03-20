Multiple people injured in Carroll County greenhouse explosion

Multiple people have been transported to the hospital with injuries after an explosion took place at a Carroll County greenhouse facility on Friday afternoon.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office reportedly responded to an industrial accident involving an explosion and a partial building collapse at the 8000 block of Sixes Bridge Road in Keymar, Maryland, where Catoctin Mountain Growers is located

Catoctin Mountain Growers is a 23-acre greenhouse that supplies over 175 varieties of plants to the region, according to their website.

Police have confirmed that the scene has been stabilized, all individuals have been accounted for, and those who were at the greenhouse at the time of the explosion have been evaluated.

Patients who suffered injuries have been taken to nearby hospitals. However, police have not yet identified how many individuals were affected by the incident.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.