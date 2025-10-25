Carmelo Anthony's "House of Melo" exhibit opens at Baltimore's historic Pratt Library

Ten-time NBA all-star, NBA hall of famer, and Baltimore's very own Carmelo Anthony officially cut the ribbon on his new exhibit — "House Of Melo" at the historic Enoch Pratt Free Library on Saturday.

"House of Melo" is now open to the public in celebration of Anthony's dedication to the next generation on and off the court.

"I'm from five minutes away from here, right around the corner, so to be able to just come here, it's full circle, man, and see these people, see the city. See the city smiling again," Anthony remarked.

From the basketball court to the boardroom, Carmelo Anthony shared his story and how Baltimore will always be at the center.

"This is a celebration of not just what Carmelo has accomplished, and it's not even just a celebration of where he came from. It's an acknowledgment of how much work he put in to get there," said Governor Wes Moore.

Inside the library, visitors can take a peek into Anthony's journey and see artifacts representing his impact on culture, sports, business, and social justice, "but the most important thing is that we bringing this back to a library," Carmelo explained.

A block party was also held, along with Mayor Brandon Scott.

"It's just a full circle moment..."

Scott honored D. Watkins, the award-winning writer and co-author of Anthony's memoir, plus Anthony's longtime stylist and creative director, for their contributions to bringing the vision to life.

"To be able to come here and work on this with Melo. It's just like a full circle moment," Khalilah Beavers, Anthony's longtime stylist and creative director, said.

Sanctuary Collective's CEO also awarded a scholarship to a local student, representing the non-profit's partnership with Anthony.

"We are talking about a young man who is now putting into the future," Mayor Scott added.

The West Baltimore native says this is not just an exhibit; it is his story.

"This is a community thing. This is for Baltimore," Watkins declared.