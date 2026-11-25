A cargo ship lost its steering ability last week while approaching the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and the pilot notified Maryland transportation officials and requested a bridge closure, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA).

The incident happened Nov. 20 at around 12:30 a.m., when the GSL Nicoletta ship was about three miles from the Bay Bridge, said a statement shared by the MDTA to CBS News Baltimore.

The pilot of the ship made a request to the MDTA to close the Bay Bridge because of a possible collision and MDTA officials "took immediate action to verify the request."

While an MDTA dispatcher was gathering information about the request, a duty officer contacted the Coast Guard, the lead agency that deals with vessel operations, for assistance.

Ship dropped anchor 1.5 miles from bridge

The Nicoletta -- a Liberian-flagged ship operated by Maersk -- starting slowing down and dropped anchor about one-and-a-half miles away from the bridge, according to our media partner, the Baltimore Banner.

"The Coast Guard confirmed they were also in contact with the vessel and advised that a bridge closure was not necessary since the vessel was anchoring away from the bridge," the MDTA statement said. "The ship did not make contact with the bridge or impact bridge operations."

Maersk confirmed in a statement that the GSL Nicoletta experienced a loss of steering while traveling to Baltimore just before the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

"The cause of the steering issue is still being reviewed. Safety is always our priority, and the vessel remained under a U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port order while the necessary repairs and inspections were completed," the statement said. Following the repairs, the vessel was inspected and approved by a class surveyor, and the required documentation was submitted to the Coast Guard. The order was subsequently rescinded, and the vessel proceeded normally to berth in Baltimore."

Recent ship incidents raise concerns about bridge safety

Cargo ships pass under the Bay Bridge more than 3,000 times each year, the Banner reports, with several recent incidents of ships experiencing mechanical problems raising concerns about bridge and boat safety.

On March 26, 2024, the Dali cargo ship lost power and struck Baltimore's Key Bridge, killing six construction workers. The collapse shut down the main shipping channel into the Port of Baltimore for weeks, disrupting maritime traffic and businesses across the region.

Earlier this month, the MDTA announced plans to replace the aging Chesapeake Bay Bridge after securing the final federal environmental approvals.