Chesapeake Bay Bridge redesign secures final environmental approval. Construction expected to start in 2032.

The plans to redesign the aging Chesapeake Bay Bridge are moving forward after securing the final environmental approval from the federal government, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) announced Thursday.

"Completion of the monumental Bay Crossing Study delivers a roadmap to the future and gives Maryland a critical approval for the next step of this project," Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Secretary and MDTA Chair Katie Thomson said in a statement. "The approved crossing aligns with MDOT's goals of enhancing safety, reliability and accessibility for Marylanders while delivering economic value for nearby communities and the entire state."

Tens of thousands of vehicles cross the bridge daily, not to mention summer beach traffic on the Eastern Shore.

The MDTA has been studying ways to reduce the gridlock. The first phase explored different locations to create a new crossing, but the agency ultimately determined the existing Route 50 corridor was best.

The second phase then considered several options to replace the older spans of the bridge. All of the proposed options involved expanding bridge capacity to eight or 10 lanes.

"The approved crossing will enhance safe and reliable travel for residents and visitors for years to come, minimize environmental impacts and add $23 billion to the local economy while creating more than 60,000 jobs," the MDTA said in Thursday's announcement.

The agency said it expects to begin the design phase in 2028, followed by construction as early as 2032.

Feds choose Alternative C

The Federal Highway Administration identified Alternative C as the best option, the MDTA announced Thursday.

"As the most cost-effective option, Alternative C includes the construction of two new four-lane bridge spans with full shoulders across the Chesapeake Bay and the removal of the existing bridge spans," the announcement said.

Alternative C includes:

Two new four-lane bridge spans with full shoulders across the Chesapeake Bay, providing additional transportation capacity, reliability and mobility, while enhancing safety.

Removal of the existing Bay Bridge spans, addressing existing roadway deficiencies, including narrow lanes and lack of shoulders, eliminating the need for major rehabilitation projects and associated lane closures and delays.

Improved navigational clearance to meet U.S. Coast Guard requirements. The navigational clearance will be 230 feet, which is the same as the new Francis Scott Key Bridge

Widening of US 50/301 to eight lanes - four per direction - from west of Oceanic Drive to east of Cox Creek to accommodate transitions to the new bridge spans.

Financial commitment for transit-related improvements, with a proposed one-time investment of up to $40 million.

An optional bicycle and pedestrian shared-use path, based on a future financial analysis performed by MDTA to determine whether implementation of a shared-use path will be feasible.

A commitment for land preservation on the Eastern Shore.

For a closer look at the environmental study, click here.