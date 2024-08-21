Caretaker charged after bedridden woman covered in feces and maggots dies, documents show

BALTIMORE -- A Gwynn Oak woman was arrested and accused of creating deplorable living conditions for her bedridden aunt, who later died from her injuries.

Antoinette Gray, who was a double amputee and bedridden because of a stroke 15 years ago, was found covered in feces, bed bugs, maggots and disposable absorbent pads used to collect her own waste, according to court documents obtained by WJZ.

Brittany Brooks, 34, was arrested on August 12 and was charged with three counts of vulnerable adult abuse.

Brittany Brooks, 34, was arrested on August 12 and was charged with three counts of vulnerable adult abuse. Baltimore County Police

Smell of decomposing flesh

Court documents said that Gray had several bed sores and was in extreme pain from any movement. Police said she was stuck to her mattress and the house had an intense smell of decomposing flesh.

First responders called Gray's infections some of the worst they've ever seen, according to court documents.

Brooks was the caretaker

Gray told officers Brooks began taking care of her a year ago, but only moved in a few months ago.

According to court documents, Brooks said her aunt was stubborn, did not want to be bathed, wasn't eating and wouldn't accept help from medical professionals.

Brooks says she called 911 on August 12 because of her aunt's depression, according to police.

Gray was transported to the hospital with the mattress still attached to her body because first responders were afraid that removing the mattress would send her into shock, according to court documents. Gray died on August 15.

Brooks is due back in court in early September.

The Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office says additional charges could be added once the police investigation is complete.