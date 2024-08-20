Watch CBS News
Local News

Caretaker arrested after woman in "deplorable conditions" dies in Baltimore County

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County caretaker was arrested after a woman she was watching was found in "deplorable conditions" and died, police said.

Brittany Brooks, 34, is facing vulnerable adult-related charges.   

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Kirkwood Road where they found 56-year-old Antoinette Gray, who was in poor condition, according to police. She died at the hospital from her injuries on August 15.

Police said Gray was in Brooks' care due to her multiple medical ailments.

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.