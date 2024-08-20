Caretaker arrested after woman in "deplorable conditions" dies in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County caretaker was arrested after a woman she was watching was found in "deplorable conditions" and died, police said.

Brittany Brooks, 34, is facing vulnerable adult-related charges.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Kirkwood Road where they found 56-year-old Antoinette Gray, who was in poor condition, according to police. She died at the hospital from her injuries on August 15.

Police said Gray was in Brooks' care due to her multiple medical ailments.