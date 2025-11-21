Watch CBS News
Howard County library employees report feeling unwell after possible carbon monoxide exposure

By Andrew Adeolu

/ CBS Baltimore

Employees reported feeling unwell after possible carbon monoxide exposure at the Savage Branch Library in Howard County, according to a post from the official Twitter page for the Executive Branch of Howard County Government.

The branch has been closed, and the county is investigating all of the building's systems.

The branch will be reopened to the public once officials determine that the buildings are free of the poisonous gas. 

