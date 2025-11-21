Howard County library employees report feeling unwell after possible carbon monoxide exposure

Employees reported feeling unwell after possible carbon monoxide exposure at the Savage Branch Library in Howard County, according to a post from the official Twitter page for the Executive Branch of Howard County Government.

The branch has been closed, and the county is investigating all of the building's systems.

.@HoCo_Library has received reports of employees at the Savage Branch feeling unwell due to possible carbon monoxide exposure. The Savage Branch Library is currently closed. The County is investigating the building to determine the status of all building systems before reopening… — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) November 21, 2025

The branch will be reopened to the public once officials determine that the buildings are free of the poisonous gas.