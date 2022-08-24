Watch CBS News
Car shot multiple times in possible road rage incident on I-83 in Cockeysville

BALTIMORE -- A possible road-age incident is under investigation after a car was shot multiple times Tuesday night on I-83 in Cockeysville, Maryland State Police said. 

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

Troopers responded at about 10:40 p.m. to the northbound lanes of Interstate 83 between Shawan Road and Belfast Road for the reported shooting. 

Investigators believe someone driving a sports utility vehicle shot the victim's vehicle multiple times on its passenger side and continued north on the highway. 

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Maryland State Police at 410-780-2706 or email douglas.forrester@maryland.gov.  

First published on August 24, 2022 / 1:39 PM

