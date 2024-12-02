Four minors arrested as Maryland law enforcement breaks up multiple illegal car rallies

BALTIMORE -- Four minors were arrested as Maryland law enforcement dismantled several car rallies throughout the state last weekend.

Members of the Maryland Car Rally Task Force (MCRTF) stopped 10 large-scale illegal exhibition driving events throughout Baltimore City and Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Howard and Prince George's counties, according to Maryland State Police.

Arrests from Baltimore car rally

Five people, including the four minors, were arrested at an event in the 5100 block of Park Avenue in Baltimore. State Police said approximately 300 people and vehicles shut down Park Avenue for exhibition driving and disorderly conduct.

Troopers said 18-year-old Josue Emanuel Hernandez Cordon, from Laurel, was arrested and charged with reckless, aggressive and negligent driving, along with other traffic-related offenses, and was investigated for possession of a replica firearm (handgun).

Police arrested four juveniles, between the ages of 15 and 17, after officers found a stolen black Camaro SS with two guns. Police believe the stolen vehicle was used in other car rallies and possibly an armed robbery in Washington, D.C.

Police also recovered a stolen Nissan 370Z after the driver bailed out and took off.

What is the Maryland Car Rally Task Force?

Law enforcement agencies across Maryland have formed the Maryland Car Rally Task Force to combat illegal driving exhibitions.

"The Maryland Car Rally Task Force was formed to really go out and combat these large-scale illegal driving exhibition events that threaten public safety," Maryland State Police Spokesperson Elena Russo said.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force increased patrols in hotspot areas.

The task force is comprised of the Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and police departments from Prince George's, Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Montgomery counties.

Stricter penalties

A new Maryland law went into effect in June that stiffens penalties for those caught street racing or exhibition driving.

Participants will now face mandatory court appearances and could spend up to a year in prison. Fines were also doubled to $1,000.