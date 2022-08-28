Canton residents want action, answers after 60-year-old man assaulted and killed

BALTIMORE -- It has been a week since a 60-year-old man was attacked and robbed outside of his home in Canton.

Victor Malabayabas offered to help a stranger by handing that person a tissue. They assaulted him, took his wallet, and fled.

Malabayabas later died from his injuries and the attack was ruled a homicide.

Police have not made any arrests related to Malabayabas' death.

Today, community members are continuing to demand justice on his behalf.

"I want him caught and I want him punished," his neighbor Nicole Miller said.

Another neighbor posted a flyer asking for information about the attack.

Malabayas was a well-known member of the Canton community and he left his mark upon it.

"It's really sad. We've lived here for 14 years and, you know, used to be carefree and not worry about anything, And now, it's like I don't walk to Rite Aid by myself," Miller said.

Neighbors say Malabayabas often looked out for his neighbors. He was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner at St. Casimir Church, which is where his family and friends said goodbye to him on Friday.

"He was a beloved icon, our beloved Victor," one neighbor said.

Miller said she believes that more needs to be done to make the neighborhood and city safer again.

"I just hope somebody can help fix the place, you know," Miller said. "I'm not anti-police at all. I just think obviously we need to do something else, something different than what's been going on."

If you know anything about this attack, call homicide detectives.