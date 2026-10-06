Community gathers to honor slain 12-year-old Khloe Ishway at Baltimore candlelight vigil

A Baltimore community gathered Tuesday night at Leon Day Park for a candlelight vigil honoring 12-year-old Khloe Ishway, who was killed during a youth football homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Family, friends and community members returned to the park with balloons and candles, remembering Khloe and supporting her family.

"I love how everybody is supporting my baby," Khloe's mother, Kristin Reese, said. "My baby's name is going to live on forever."

The vigil came hours after police announced an arrest in the case, bringing a sense of relief to a community that has spent the past several days grieving Khloe's death.

Investigators said 23-year-old Tyree Reynolds is in custody and faces charges including murder in connection with the shooting at Leon Day Park.

A Baltimore community gathered Tuesday night at Leon Day Park for a candlelight vigil honoring 12-year-old Khloe Ishway, who was killed during a youth football homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 3. Photo by Kristin Reese

Police said Khloe was among several people injured when gunfire erupted during the youth football event. She died from her injuries.

Reese said the support from the community has been overwhelming. She said she learned about the arrest through social media.

"I knew someone was going to come forward. There was too many people for someone not to see something. So I'm grateful for that," Reese said.

"A safe space" for kids

Anthony Williams, a founder of the Charm City Buccaneers youth football organization, helped organize the homecoming game where the shooting happened.

"It was horrific. There is no way to explain it other than that. It was probably the worst incident I have ever been involved in, and I'm 59 years old. Born and raised in the city, and this is a safe space. A safe haven for kids," Williams said.

The mayor and police commissioner released a joint statement Tuesday calling the arrest "an important step toward accountability for Khloe and her family."

As candles glowed throughout Leon Day Park, family, friends and community members gathered to make sure Khloe's memory would not be defined only by the violence that took her life.