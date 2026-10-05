Baltimore community rallies for peace after 12-year-old killed in shooting

A Baltimore community came together Monday to honor 12-year-old Khloe Ishway, whose life was cut short by gun violence while she was near a youth football game in West Baltimore.

Hundreds of people walked through the streets to remember Khloe, support her family and demand an end to the violence that took her life.

Police said men were apparently arguing over a parking spot at Leon Day Park on N. Franklintown Road Saturday when shots were fired.

Khloe was caught in the crossfire. Four other people were also injured.

Khloe was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Remembering Khloe Ishway

On Monday, family, friends, community members and anti-violence advocates gathered for a peace walk from North Avenue to Leon Day Park.

Youth football players wore their jerseys in Khloe's honor as the crowd walked, chanted and called for justice.

Police have not announced any arrests.

For Khloe's mother, Kristin Reese, the message was simple: Don't let her daughter be remembered only for the way she died.

"Just remember her as a person, a loving person, a good family member, good sister, good cousin, good friend," Reese said. "I just want everyone to remember her."

On Monday, family, friends, community members and anti-violence advocates gathered for a peace walk from North Avenue to Leon Day Park. Photo by Kristin Reese

Community calls for justice

Reese also had a message for anyone who knows who shot her daughter.

"You don't say nothing, then you must be a part of it, and being a part of it, you're a clown," Reese said.

The tragedy has left a youth football community grieving and asking how children can be kept safe while simply doing what they love.

"May it live on, may some laws get changed, may security be at some football games so these kids who aren't in the streets, who don't have guns, can play safe," said Kevin Miller, a friend of the family.

Khloe's family and supporters hope Monday's peace walk will be about more than mourning her death. They want her name to become a call for change.

A candlelight vigil for Khloe is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Leon Day Park.