Canada wildfire smoke prompts Maryland to elevate air quality to Code Red on Thursday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A CODE RED Air Quality Alert has been issued Thursday for Maryland because of smoke that has traveled from Canada wildfires.

The smoke is traveling along the jet stream, a pattern of wind that flows from west to east.   

The worst smoke particle pollution looks to be here overnight into Thursday morning. The air quality will be slightly better Thursday afternoon.

Code Red Air Quality means that air pollution concentrations are poor for everyone.

Health officials encourage everyone to limit strenuous activities outside. 

Those with respiratory illnesses should avoid time outside unless wearing KN95 mask. 

First Alert Meteorologist Steve Sosna says you will notice burning eyes, irritated throat, and sometimes even headache or fatigue.  

The air quality will be back to Code Orange on Friday and Code Yellow by Saturday.  

These air quality forecasts can waffle back and forth, so it's important to check the AIRNOW website for real-time information.

