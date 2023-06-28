First Alert Forecast: Air Quality low for Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Code Orange for Air Quality Alert Wednesday.



Starting off mild and misty this morning with all rain out of the region.

Temperatures are near average for your morning hours, but cooler than the past few days, so a jacket may be needed as you run out the door.

Party cloudy skies will get us through the day with a light breeze.

Highs for today are in the 80s and dry.

Tonight, lows dip into the 60s with clouds continuing to push out.

Thursday, we will see much of the same with the calm forecast continuing just a little while longer.

Rain will continue off and on in our forecast even into next week.

Your holiday weekend may be impacted by rain and storms so plan festivities accordingly.