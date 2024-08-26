Cameras equipped on Baltimore County school buses to ensure students' safety

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County school buses are now equipped with cameras inside and outside to capture video of drivers who fail to stop when a bus picks up or drops off students.

Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough told WJZ the new School Bus Camera Safety Program started after a one-day study about a year ago when 387 drivers illegally passed school buses within the county.

"It's a much-needed program so that we can protect our students when you consider the number of kids even struck by motorists," McCullough said.

Here's how it works

For the next 30 days, drivers failing to obey the stop arm on school buses will be issued warnings. After that, they will receive a citation by mail that Baltimore County Police review and a $250 fine will be issued.

"Each year we hear horrifying stories of cars that pass by buses at alarmingly high rates of speed," said Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Myriam Rogers. "This is simply unacceptable."

This new initiative aims to slow down drivers and keep students and staff safe.

"It takes every single one of us doing our part to keep children safe as they walk to school, cross our roadways and get on and off the school buses," Rogers said.

"Energy is just electrifying"

The first day of school for Baltimore County students had all the flair with those first-day outfits and the excitement of reconnecting with friends and teachers.

"The energy is just electrifying, we are so excited, the students are so excited," Superintendent Rogers said.

Students and teachers returned to their daily routine of school following the summer break.

"We see a lot of smiling faces," Rogers said. "A lot of the parents are probably smiling more than the students this morning, which is understandable as well. But, we are all excited to have them. This is what we work for and we can't wait to really get the year started and going."