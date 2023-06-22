Cam Whitmore looks to become next Baltimore-area basketball player picked in NBA Draft
BALTIMORE - Cam Whitmore needed just one year at Villanova to improve his draft stock.
The Odenton, Maryland native could be a Lottery pick in Thursday night's NBA Draft.
Still, you should expect to hear his name called in the first round.
Whitmore played high school basketball at Archbishop Spalding before playing a season of college ball at Villanova.
The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as a freshman at Villanova.
The draft starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
