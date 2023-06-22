Watch CBS News
Cam Whitmore looks to become next Baltimore-area basketball player picked in NBA Draft

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Cam Whitmore needed just one year at Villanova to improve his draft stock.

The Odenton, Maryland native could be a Lottery pick in Thursday night's NBA Draft.

Still, you should expect to hear his name called in the first round.

Whitmore played high school basketball at Archbishop Spalding before playing a season of college ball at Villanova.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as a freshman at Villanova.

The draft starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 9:52 PM

