Cal Ripken Sr.'s Foundation marks 30th anniversary of 2131 with star-studded gala

On Saturday, The Cap Ripken Sr. Foundation hosted its 2025 annual Aspire Gala to celebrate the 30th anniversary of 2131, a commemorative baseball created by the MLB to honor Cal Ripken Jr's milestone of playing 2,131 consecutive games.

The event serves to honor sports, entertainment, and business leaders who are committed to making a different in the lives of others.

In attendance were none other than Cal Ripken Jr., and Bill Ripken, both co-founders of the foundation. David Rubenstein, current owner of the Baltimore Orioles, led a chat alongside hall of famers Jim Palmer, Harold Baines, Mike Mussina, and Eddie Murray.

Since 2001, the foundation has been committed to serving unpoverished and underserved communities by youth mentoring, building youth development parks, and a national STEM center, according to Ripken Foundation.

Most recently in 2024, the foundation was able to support over 1.4 million kids with the help of nearly 36,000 trained mentors, coaches, teachers, and police volunteers. They've created 120 safe spaces for children and kids with special needs. Additionallu, they've set up 671 STEM centers, supporting 284,000 kids.

To learn more visit The Carl Ripken Sr. Foundation.