BWI Airport travelers advised to arrive 3 hours early amid longer than normal wait times

Travelers leaving out of BWI Airport have been advised to arrive three hours early on Thursday as security wait times are longer than normal.

This is the second time in the past week that the airport has experienced excessive wait times, as a partial government shutdown is causing frozen paychecks and prompting high call-out rates for TSA officers.

BWI Airport wait times

Around 8 a.m., BWI Airport officials warned that security checkpoint A is closed while three others — security checkpoints B, C, and D/E — remain open.

"Airport and airline personnel are offering information and assistance to travelers," BWI officials said in a statement. "In some cases, the airlines are rebooking customers in the lines."

Wait times are expected to fluctuate throughout the day, officials said. However, travelers are urged to arrive three hours before their scheduled departure time. The airport has suspended its online wait time estimation feature.

At BWI, call-out rates for TSA agents reached 29.1% Wednesday, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"This reckless shutdown has driven nearly 500 TSA officers to quit, while thousands more are forced to call out because they can't afford gas, childcare, food, or rent," said Lauren Bis, Acting Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at DHS.

Partial government shutdown

The partial government shutdown, which has been affecting the DHS, has also caused long security wait times at airports across the U.S.

At Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, 36% of TSA officers called out of work on Wednesday amid frozen paychecks, prompting extremely long security lines. As of Thursday at 9 a.m., maximum wait times were around three hours.

On Wednesday, a potential deal that would end the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown stalled.

TSA officials said the agency will reach nearly $1 billion in missed paychecks if the shutdown continues into Friday.

On Thursday, TSA officials said the agency may have to consolidate security lines and close smaller airports due to the lack of staffing.

On Tuesday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were deployed to 14 airports across the U.S. to assist with overcrowded security checkpoints. ICE agents have not been deployed to BWI Airport.